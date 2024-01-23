Discount Parking Permit for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – January 24, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to offer a new, discounted parking permit for Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) attendees! Instead of paying hourly parking fees, this new parking permit provides unlimited access to the Granada Garage and Ortega Garage, both a short walk to SBIFF venues. The permit is available for purchase for $33.00 and valid from Wednesday, February 7th through Saturday, February 17th.

To purchase a SBIFF parking permit, please visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParkingPermits.

To purchase in person, please visit the Downtown Parking office at 1221 Anacapa Street.

To view a map of the Downtown Parking Lot locations, please visit: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DowntownParking.