SBMM Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series Spotlights Kelp and Coral Ecosystem Restoration

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is pleased to present “Fish Reef Project – An Update on Sea Cave®” as the February offering in its ongoing Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series. Fish Reef Project Founder and CEO Chris Goldblatt will share information on the organization’s novel blue technology, Sea Cave®, while updating the community on crucial ocean success stories. The event will take place on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. The cost is free for SBMM Navigators Circle members; $10 for all other members; and $20 for the general public. SBMM members will enjoy a pre-lecture reception from 6:15-6:45 p.m. Register here: https://bit.ly/3O9dSXz.

Most of the ocean is a vast space of empty sand and mud. Kelp beds play a critical role in the marine ecosystem, providing breeding and feeding opportunities, as well as protection to a large number of marine mammals, sea birds, turtles, fish, marine algae, coral, and more. Through the Fish Reef Project, critical biogenic structures known as Sea Caves are becoming valuable and effective tools to restore large-scale kelp and coral ecosystems that have been in decline across the globe.

“I have learned from my work at the United Nations that the ocean should be viewed as a single system that is all connected,” said Goldblattt. “Sea Caves provide a unique elevated flat surface area ideal for large giant kelp holdfasts to grow.”

Goldblatt and his team work on a 55-acre reef off the coast of Baja, California, where they have created a one-of-a-kind, fully functioning biogenic reefing program.

“As founder and CEO of Fish Reef Project, it gives me great pride to acknowledge our truly wonderful results from the Sea Cave® projects, and I am looking forward to sharing these success stories as we continue to provide leadership in the ocean health space,” Goldblatt said.

The Baja reef is a close match to the Santa Barbara Channel Islands ecosystem as well as the local Santa Barbara coastal ecosystem. Goldblatt will provide an update on Fish Reef Project’s Goleta pilot project— a 65-acre kelp reef mitigating oil rig removal. And Goldblatt will cover efforts to convert Rincon Island into a reef learning and experimental center.

“Santa Barbara has the opportunity to move into a position of global leadership for ocean health and restoration,” Goldblatt said. “Projects such as the Goleta reef are just the launching point for work that will enhance the natural ecosystem off the Santa Barbara coast and make a statement in the local marine community.”

The Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series is sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe.

About the Speaker

Chris Goldblatt is founder and CEO of Fish Reef Project and is the inventor of Sea Cave®. His mission is to ensure long-term ocean health by turning empty seafloor into thriving marine ecosystems home to millions of marine animals. He has more than 40 years of fishing and diving experience in addition to being an early pioneer of the sustainable seafood movement. Along with Inventing FertileUrchin, a biotech fertilizer made from purple and red urchins waste shells, Goldblatt has contributed to several marine related publications and is the author of the Luke Dodge Ocean Adventure series. Goldblatt received his bachelor of science in fisheries and business from Cal Poly Humboldt, and has been a guest lecturer at UC Santa Barbara and an International Seabed Authority observer, contributor, and speaker since 2014. In 2018, he was the Invited Guest Speaker at the Civil Society Forum of the Blue Economy Conference in Nairobi, Kenya.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), which is located in the Waterfront Center Building (formerly the Naval Reserve Building), opened its doors to the public in July 2000, with the unique mission to interpret the rich and diverse maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel. SBMM is an interactive museum – a place where the public can experience maritime culture without leaving the harbor.

Founded by a group of fisherman, divers, and sailors, SBMM provides hands-on learning opportunities for all ages, delving into Santa Barbara’s robust maritime history while highlighting the important role the Santa Barbara Channel plays in our culture and community.

From the engaging exhibitions, visitors leave with a love for and better understanding of the Santa Barbara Channel – its abundant marine life, the multiple recreational activities it provides, and the people making a living on its waters. SBMM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. To learn more, visit sbmm.org.