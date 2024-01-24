There is a heartbeat. It’s weak but steady. To be clear, Nikki Haley’s chances of becoming the Republican nominee for president this year are minimal. But last night, despite losing the New Hampshire vote by over 10 points, Haley declared she would stay in the presidential race. Perhaps the unintended consequence of her speech was what followed from Trump’s remarks later that evening.

To say that Trump was upset with what Haley said is an understatement. He went on a verbal rampage against Haley. Criticizing her dress and relaying not-so-subtle threats to “get even” with Haley. Even insinuating that Haley would be investigated for five crimes immediately.

As disturbed as Trump was (CNN described him as seething not celebrating) about Haley staying in the race, it is the underbelly that was exposed that made it so astonishing. For weeks Trump has gotten up on stage in rallies and shown significant cognitive dysfunction. All the more telling as he tries to convince voters that it is more President Joe Biden who is on the edge of senility. A basic core criticism that Trump accused Biden of is now coming back to haunt him at this most crucial time.

Most of us have heard Trump getting Nikki Haley confused with Nancy Pelosi over the January 6 insurrection. And his several references that he defeated Barack Obama for president in 2016 instead of Hillary Clinton. Trump slurs his words at times and brings up subjects, including winning primaries and general elections in the past of different states (like in N.H.), that are easily disproved by checking Google.

Nikki Haley has castigated Trump for this saying a president in the White House cannot serve if they are confused. Finally hitting Trump, who is vulnerable. One can only surmise if Haley did this six months ago, she could have changed the narrative and given herself a real chance. Giving America a viable candidate on the Republican side. One that did not spark an insurrection of the Capitol, or rape a woman, or used language from the speeches of Hitler and Mussolini.

The question now is if Haley will pursue this line as she stays in the race. Her decision will give Trump headaches, causing him to lose control of his emotions. It appears Haley realizes a war of attrition may give her an opening, small as it might be, to improve her standing in winning the nomination.

So what does this all mean? It means absolutely nothing — or it means the very first time that there is a strategy that would work against Trump. Reversing the idea he is the de facto nominee of president in the Republican Party. Moreover, it’s started to take the heat off President Biden for being too old and ineffective because of his age.

The next seven weeks, should Haley stay in the race, will have overtones that we could not have imagined. A Republican running against Trump not running with him.

A turning point, in what was up until last night Trump’s Republican coronation of a dictator that would have a virulent effect on our democracy.