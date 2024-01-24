Reminder: Beautify Goleta Bulky Item Drop-Off THIS Saturday, January 27

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 24, 2024 – Now is a great time to unload unwanted bulky items taking up space in your residence or backyard. You can safely dispose of these large items such as tires, mattresses, and furniture at the City’s first Beautify Goleta FREE Bulky Item Drop-Off event of 2024 this Saturday, January 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in Western Goleta. City staff will be at the intersection of Strehle Lane and Mathilda Drive to accept your drop-offs during the four-hour time frame. Please note, drop-offs before or after the event will not be accepted and neither will electronics, medicine, or hazardous waste.

The City is also excited to announce this February as the first Beautify Goleta Self-Guided Cleanup Month. This means that for the entire month of February you are encouraged to pick up litter during a time most convenient to you at a location of your choosing (except private property unless permitted by owner). Once you are done, you will report what you collected to the City using an online form. You will then be entered into a prize drawing based on the categories below:



Grand Prize Drawing with all participants (3 Winners) Prize for picking up the most trash by weight (1 Winner) Prize for the most number of cleanups throughout the month (1 Winner)



All winners will be announced on Monday, March 4th by 5:00 p.m.

Before your cleanup, please review our Self-Guided Cleanup Cheat Sheet, our Cleanup Safety Guidance, and our list of Helpful Contacts.



After your cleanup, the City encourages participants to report results using an online form, which can also be found at www.cityofgoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.

If you do not use the online form, cleanup results can be emailed to EnvironmentalServices@cityofgoleta.org.

Need Equipment? The City has trash grabbers, gloves, trash bags, and buckets that can be checked out for free. Email us at EnvironmentalServices@cityofgoleta.org to schedule a pickup time or if you have any questions/feedback.

Mark your calendar for the next Community-Wide Beautify Goleta Cleanup on Saturday, March 16, 2024, spotlighting Old Town Goleta. We are looking for Team Captains to lead cleanup locations for all events in 2024. For more information go to www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta or sign up here today!

Learn more about the City’s Beautify Goleta program at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.