805 CoWorking Collective launches to offer flexible workspaces from Westlake to Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, California – Remote and hybrid workers traveling in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties can now access flexible office spaces at multiple points along U.S. Route 101 under the newly launched 805 CoWorking Collective.

Comprised of four coworking spaces on the Central Coast, the Collective spans almost 60 miles from Westlake to Santa Barbara. Member spaces are Workzones in Santa Barbara, Coastal Coworking in Ventura, Collab District in Camarillo, and Hub101 in Westlake Village.

All of the spaces offer drop-in day passes to members and non-members alike. Travelers who are members of any one space within the 805 CoWorking Collective will receive discounted day passes when they visit the other flex spaces. Non-members pay standard rates.

“With so many people working from home or in a hybrid work model, being able to access a professional space for a few hours or a day while traveling is far superior to working out of a coffee shop,” said Pam Tanase, the Collective’s organizer and Workzones cofounder. “The 805 CoWorking Collective has been created to give people more options when they travel along the 101 to support their flexible workspace needs.”

All the coworking spaces have fast and secure WIFI, complimentary beverages and spaces designed to promote distraction-free work alongside like-minded professionals. Each space also offers its own unique collection of additional amenities that may include private offices, private phone booths, podcast production rooms, meeting rooms, board rooms, and team suites.

“We are thrilled to join an organization that makes it easier to provide critical resources to our members, regardless of where they are on the Central Coast,” said Mike Panesis, executive director of Cal Lutheran’s Steven Dorfman Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, where Hub 101 is located. “We appreciate our neighbor coworking spaces and are excited to be working with them.”

Coworking spaces have grown in popularity since the start of the pandemic, which brought about an increase in remote and hybrid working arrangements. The spaces are also favored by entrepreneurs, start-ups, independent professionals, students, creatives, and influencers.

The coworking spaces within the Collective offer more than just a physical space to work. Each has a unique community and special programming to support businesses and individuals in growing their impact. All the spaces draw professionals eager to make connections with others. Businesses with remote teams have increasingly used the spaces for in-person meetings, having determined that these are critical to building a company culture and producing the creative and strategic ideas needed to succeed.

Flexible and shared workspaces allow individuals to harness the productivity, networking and community benefits of working in a professional office environment, without the financial overhead of a traditional office lease. Companies can also rent office or meeting spaces by the hour, day or month, without entering into long-term lease agreements. The availability of coworking spaces along the 805 corridor also allows individuals and companies to set up meetings with clients in different areas and host getaway strategy sessions.

To find out more about the 805 CoWorking Collective, contact one of the member coworking spaces.

Workzones is located at 351 Paseo Nuevo, 2nd Floor, Santa Barbara. Visit workzones.com, email host@workzones.com or call (805) 966-3722.

Coastal Coworking is located at 2112 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura. Visit www.coastalcoworkingvta.com, email: coastalcoworkingvta@gmail.com or call (805) 626-0870.

Collab District is located at 756 Calle Plano, Camarillo. Visit www.thecollabdistrict.com, email info@thecollabdistrict.com or call (805) 824-2069.

Hub101 is at 31416 Agoura Road #105, Westlake Village. Visit www.hub101.org, email info@hub101.org, or call (805) 493-3661.