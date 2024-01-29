Lompoc Theatre Project has Phase II Fundraising Goal in Sight

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

“The Lompoc Theatre Project is excited to announce that we have done it! Thanks to the unbelievable response from our supporters, we met the challenge presented to us by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and matched their $150,000 grant officially announced last June. In fact, we raised over $200,000!” says Mark Herrier, Executive Director of Lompoc Theatre Project. “We are planning some gala events this year focusing on large donors to help bring us to our goal of reopening the Lompoc Theatre in time for its May 2027 100th birthday celebration. In the meantime, we are full speed ahead with our Phase II renovations and you will see plenty of activity starting this spring. We hope to complete Phase II and hold regular performances in our Phase II theater in time for the 2025 Flower Festival.”

The successful completion of this matching grant follows the announcement of state funding the theatre received in November for $2.285 million, thanks in large part to Senator Monique Limón and State Assemblymember Gregg Hart. With these two grants and the outpouring of individual donations, Lompoc Theatre Project is delighted to announce they are approximately $365,000 from being able to fully fund their Phase II plan.

Estimated to cost $3 million; Phase II projects include the completion of critical structural and interior upgrades necessary to enable Lompoc Theatre to host live performances for the first time in over 50 years. Among other property improvements, this will include:

• Complete office and Tower roof replacement and remediation.

• Cleaning and repairing the theatre parking lot and installing exterior restrooms.

• Installation of permanent ADA upgrades for audience members and performers.

• A full retrofit of facility safety features including sprinklers and fire alarms, access and exit lighting, and more.

• Resurfacing of the stage and removal of existing rigging; upgrades to electrical capacity; and the purchase and installation of stage lighting instruments, rigging and sound.

• Portable seating for 99 – the maximum occupancy for live events until Phase III has been completed.

• The purchase and installation of two permanent modular dressing rooms.

One of the primary fundraising events for Lompoc Theatre Project is Lompoc Chalks, a free community festival that features incredible art, live music and entertainment, a kids corner, food trucks, local vendors and more. Sponsors are needed to make this event possible, which will take place at Lompoc Airport October 4-6, 2024. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact the event organizers at lompocchalks@gmail.com.