Ahead of Expected Severe Weather, FEMA Encourages Californians to Prepare Now and Get #WinterReady

OAKLAND, Calif. – FEMA is currently monitoring two atmospheric river storms heading towards the West Coast and urges Californians to pay attention to the evolving forecast, listen to instructions from local authorities and evacuate immediately if told to do so.

While the current atmospheric river is on track with potential heavy rainfall in southern California, which could result in some flooding and landslides, FEMA is encouraging every community to get prepared this winter season as other storms are expected to follow. Additionally, FEMA encourages people to listen to state and local officials about storm warnings and road conditions in your area. Flooding is often the greatest threat to life and property. It poses a significant threat for drowning and can occur before, during or after the storm passes through an area.

FEMA encourages everyone to visit Ready.gov or Listo.gov to learn more about how to be prepared and how to protect yourself and your loved ones during emergencies. For additional tips and to learn about the common hazards people might fact when the weather turns cold, visit #WinterReady | Ready.gov to learn more. FEMA also has a list of low-cost solutions for home heating, advice for older adults and those who work or play outside, or don’t typically experience winter weather.



Preparing for Flooding

Get Emergency Alerts: Make sure to sign up to receive weather alerts in your community and stay updated on the latest weather news from the National Weather Service. You can also download the FEMA App to get weather alerts.

Be aware: Flooding can sometimes cut off transportation routes with little or no warning.

Don't drive or walk through flood waters. It only takes a small amount of water to move people or vehicles. If you encounter a flooded roadway, don't attempt to pass through water — turn around, don't drown.

Stay off the roads . Emergency workers may be assisting people in flooded areas or cleaning up debris. You can help them by staying off the roads and out of the way.

Avoid downed power or utility lines ; they may be live with deadly voltage. Report them immediately to your power or utility company.

; they may be live with deadly voltage. Report them immediately to your power or utility company. Your National Flood Insurance Program policy will cover and reimburse certain actions you take to minimize damage to your home and belongings before a flood.

