Record Participation and Bulky Items Collected at First Beautify Goleta Event of 2024

GOLETA, CA, January 31, 2024 – The first Beautify Goleta Bulky Item Drop-Off event of the year brought a record turnout and chart-topping results. 103 vehicles dropped off 15,604 pounds of bulky items to the drop-off location in Western Goleta. (That is almost double the amount of the previous record of 68 vehicles participating and almost 9,000 pounds collected.)

There was a steady line of cars dropping off items at the intersection of Mathilda Drive and Strehle Lane throughout the duration of the four-hour event this past Saturday, January 27th. People were eager to start the new year getting rid of large unwanted items from their garage, backyard and house/apartment. The most popular items were large pieces of damaged furniture and old mattresses.

City of Goleta Environmental Services Specialist Dan Rowell said, “It’s great to see how excited our community is for our Beautify Goleta events. The unprecedented turnout we had on Saturday demonstrates just how much the program has grown since it began in 2016 and the importance of these services for the community. The events also wouldn’t be what they are today without our amazing partners at MarBorg Industries, Big Green Cleaning, Solid Waste Solutions, and the Caltrans Clean California program.”

If you missed it, don’t worry there are more Beautify Goleta bulky item drop-off events and community-wide cleanup opportunities coming up. Mark your calendar and stay tuned for more details.

February 2024: First-ever Beautify Goleta Self-Guided Cleanup Month (additional information available at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta).

March 16, 2024: "Spring Into Action"

April 20, 2024: "Earth Day"

July 20, 2024: "Put A Smile On Your Place"

September 21, 2024: "Coastal Cleanup Day"

Thanks to Community West Bank and the Goleta Rotary Club for taking on the role of Team Captains for the upcoming March 16th Beautify Goleta event. The City is recruiting Team Captains. We need you! Captains can be clubs, businesses, community groups, or individuals who help keep a group of volunteers organized on event day. Captains are an essential part of Beautify Goleta and a great opportunity to highlight your group as Captains are regularly recognized in City press releases, the Monarch Press e-newsletter, and other social media campaigns. Please email us about being a Captain today! Send your email to EnvironmentalServices@CityOfGoleta.org.

For more information on Beautify Goleta, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.