The Maria Ygnacio Bike Path is closed from the North side of the Hollister crossing to the South side due to flooding. It will remain closed until the next approaching storm (arriving Sunday) passes through the area.

Goleta Public Works and County of Santa Barbara Public Works will reopen this section of the bike path when it is safe to do so. The City will announce when it has re-opened. In the meantime, pedestrians and cyclists please plan ahead and choose an alternate route. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

Road Near Evergreen Park Open

The City also wants the public to know that the section of the street where Padova Dr and San Rossano Dr intersect (near Evergreen Park) is back open. The roadway had been closed overnight to avoid flooding problems.

Stay Informed

The City is monitoring the upcoming storm and will provide updates and impacts as they relate to Goleta.

Register for emergency alerts from Santa Barbara County at ReadySBC.org, and sign up for emergency information from the City at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaEmergency.

For the latest information, visit the National Weather Service Los Angeles Office website at https://www.weather.gov/lox/.

To report concerns and issues please use City Assist www.CityofGoleta.org/CityAssist.