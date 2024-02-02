Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Due to the approaching storm, the City has activated free Emergency Storm Parking for residents who live in flood-prone areas. This parking will be available on the rooftop of City Lot 2 located at Canon Perdido Street and Chapala Street beginning at noon on Saturday, February 3 and continuing until Tuesday, February 6 at 5:00 PM.

Residents must register for storm parking through the below Storm Parking Portal during the specified storm registry period. Unregistered vehicles will be charged at the standard hourly parking rate.

Regulations for Emergency Storm Parking:Members of the public must park the car and leave the parking garage – no camping allowed.To receive storm parking validation, register online at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StormParking throughout the Emergency Storm Parking activation period.Parking fees will be waived for registered vehicles when exiting the lot during the activation period.Vehicles that remain parked beyond the activation period will be charged standard hourly parking fees. Take Action to Stay Safe During the Storm:Stay away from rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations Monitor changing weather conditions and adjust your driving plans Stay off the roads during peak rain times Maintain awareness of personal safety as conditions can change quickly If you live in a flood-prone area, anticipate significant flooding and the potential for isolation Ensure you’re registered for emergency alerts at ReadySBC Alerts – Sign up (everbridge.net)

Other Storm Resources:County February 2024 Storm Page: https://www.countyofsb.org/4135/February-2024-StormStorm readiness tips: http://www.readysbc.org/StormReadinessFor status of highways: https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.phpFor status of County roadways: https://www.countyofsb.org/2116/Road-ClosuresFor City Sandbag Station Information: https://santabarbaraca.gov/sandbagsFor County sandbag filling locations: https://www.countyofsb.org/2219/SandbagsSign up for ReadySBC Emergency Alerts: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736723794#/signup