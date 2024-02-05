Santa Barbara County Proclaims Local Emergency due to February 2024 Storms

(SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA.) – On February 4, 2024, Santa Barbara County proclaimed a local emergency due to the February 2024 storm which began on January 31, 2024. This powerful, slow moving, atmospheric river storm system struck California and Santa Barbara County, and impacts are expected to continue for several days. The County Public Works Department is in the process of assessing damage to infrastructure countywide, with preliminary reports indicating flood control and roadway systems functioning as expected. Evacuation warnings and orders were issued prior to the February storm’s arrival and as of noon, today, February 5, all evacuation orders have been cancelled and residents have been allowed to return home.

The February 2024 Storm series posed serious risks of rock falls, flooding, landslides, debris flows, severe winds, and coastal flooding throughout the County. The highest risks were associated with watersheds below the Thomas, Cave and Alisal Fire burn areas, which include residences, agricultural and ranching land, recreational facilities, roads, and critical infrastructure.

Proclaiming a local state of emergency is an essential step for local governments dealing with significant incidents. It ensures that all county resources are available for the storm response efforts and supporting activities. In addition to the proclamation issued locally, Governor Gavin Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency for Santa Barbara County and surrounding counties.

“Ensuring the safety of every resident and the many first responders involved in storm response is the County’s top priority,” said Mona Miyasato, County Executive Officer.

“It is critical that our teams are resourced to prevent damage to structures, infrastructure, and our agricultural resources.”

View full proclamation here.