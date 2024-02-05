Smooch A Pooch Valentine’s Adoption Event on the State Street Promenade

SANTA BARBARA, CA – In a matchmaking effort to bring together dogs-seeking-adopters and adopters-seeking-dogs, local animal rescue groups are partnering with Satellite SB Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop at 1117 State St. to host the first dog adoption event on the State Street Promenade: Smooch a Pooch for Valentine’s Day!

Adoptable dogs living in foster homes – and thus not easily met at local animal shelters – will be on hand to meet and greet families in search of a new furry family member. Big and small dogs, adults and puppies, will give kisses and accept petting from an adoring public. Participating organizations include the Aussie Rescue Networking Group; Cold Noses, Warm Hearts; Kennels 2 Couches; Le Woof Rescue; and Santa Barbara County Animal Services. C.A.R.E.4Paws, which provides low-cost veterinary services and works to reduce pet overpopulation, will have information on hand as well.

To add to the fun, owner Drew Cuddy of Satellite SB Farmer to Table/Farmer to Glass Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop will offer ‘splashes and dashes’ to those who step into the restaurant as part of the event.

Where to Smooch a Pooch: 1117 State St. next to Satellite SB

When to Smooch a Pooch: 1-3 p.m. Saturday February 10, 2024

In addition to making these adorable, adoptable dogs available to meet-and-greet, Smooch A Pooch will see the official launch of a new Facebook page, “Foster Dogs for Adoption Santa Barbara County.” The page provides a clearinghouse for information on adoptable dogs in foster homes, while offering local rescue groups a platform to advertise their animals on social media.

“Fostered dogs can be hard to learn about,” says event organizer and longtime animal rescuer Lee Heller. “Local groups post their animals on social media, but the dog-seeking public may not know that they are out there, or how to find them. Highly visible adoption events like this, along with a dedicated Facebook page, are a way to make it easier to matchmake between dogs needing homes and families seeking a new companion.”

With shelters full to overflowing, many dogs end up in foster homes. Once there, the foster parent learns about the dog’s temperament, training, and needs, which can help in matchmaking between the dog and a prospective adopter. “We get to know our foster dogs so well, and it helps us to find the right fit between the dog and a family that is looking,” says Victoria Feld, who fosters for most of the groups who will be at the event on February 10. “It’s a privilege to care for them, and a joy to help families with their new pet!”

Santa Barbara City Council members Oscar Gutierrez and Mike Jordan are sponsoring and attending the event as well, as long-time dog lovers eager to support animal rescues and to welcome community members to events on the State Street Promenade. Council member Jordan tells dog-interested visitors: “I’m looking forward to introducing you to some great rescue organizations, and perhaps your dog’s next human.”