Isla Vista Apartments Evacuated Due to Cliff Erosion

Evacuation efforts were underway Tuesday morning in Isla Vista after a large chunk of an oceanside patio at an apartment on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive broke off due to cliff erosion, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

The slide occurred at around 9:50 a.m., Safechuck said, resulting in four apartment units being evacuated. At least 45 people have been displaced.

The slide comes at the tail end of a record-breaking storm that brought life-threatening flooding to the county and triggered evacuation orders and a governor-issued state of emergency over the weekend. On Monday afternoon, the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Rec department reported a landslide had occurred at Shoreline Park. In a social media post showing drone footage of the slide, it warned residents: “Heavy rain can erode and destabilize bluffs. Always stay away from the edge, adhere to all posted closures, and never go around fences. They are for your safety! Rockfalls and slides can happen at any time, so always use caution when walking on the beach below.”

No further information is available on the Isla Vista slide, though Safechuck said to stay tuned for “more to come.”