Peace Is on the Ballot

“We no longer have a choice between violence and nonviolence; it is either nonviolence or nonexistence.”

This statement was part of a radio address made by Martin Luther King, Jr., during his 1959 trip to India. He later repeated it several times in speeches, including a sermon at the National Cathedral, in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 1968, four days before he was assassinated.

Dr. King was referring to the lethalness of modern weaponry and especially nuclear war, which humanity could not survive. His words could not be more pertinent today, nor more forewarning for the United States and the world.

Our nation flaunts its nuclear arsenal, capable of annihilating humanity many times over. It has already used nuclear weapons, on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. President Biden, like Presidents Trump and Obama before him, remains open to making a “first nuclear strike” even in response to a nonnuclear attack.

Currently, our nation is modernizing its nuclear weaponry at a cost over a trillion dollars. It refuses to sign onto the United Nations Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force — became international law — on January 22, 2021.

Then there is the American propensity for military intervention around the world, directly, such as invading Iraq and Afghanistan, and indirectly, in arming other nations, such as Israel which is using U.S. weapons to demolish Gaza.

Not surprisingly, the U.S. spends more on security and defense than the next ten countries combined. Many corporations greatly benefit from this extreme militarism, while many Americans remain in poverty: unhoused, underfed, under-schooled, and unemployed.

Do not such circumstances amount to a profound, American immorality? As citizens, are we not compelled to challenge it, regardless of our ideology or political leaning, and if for no other reason, than love for our children and grandchildren?

We can do so here in Santa Barbara County, by voting in the pending California primary election. Certain candidates on the ballot offer promise for promoting peace, nonviolence, and survival. They are three highly educated, integrated, and courageous individuals: women for all seasons.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee is running for the U.S. Senate. She is the only California representative of the three running for the Senate, who has cosponsored House Resolution 77, calling on the President “to embrace the goals and provisions of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and make nuclear disarmament the centerpiece of U.S. national security policy.”

Congresswoman Lee has other peace-making credentials.

She authored a bill in Congress, H.R. 1111, which would create a “Department of Peacebuilding” in the Executive Branch of the U.S. government. The bill will promote “national and international conflict prevention, nonviolent intervention, mediation, peaceful conflict resolution, and structured conflict mediation.” The bill has 42 cosponsors in the House of Representatives.

Early on in the Israeli-Hamas conflict, Congresswoman Lee called for a cease fire in Gaza, stating: “The escalating humanitarian crisis we’re witnessing in Gaza is devastating. Every minute this offensive continues is another life at stake — lives of children without food, lives of Israeli and American hostages yet to be returned, lives of entire families being torn apart.

“That’s why since the beginning, I’ve demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire to save lives, bring the hostages home, and promote lasting security and peace for Israelis and Palestinians.”

Readers may have some familiarity with California State Senator Monique Limón, who is up for reelection in California’s 19th Senate District. The district encompasses all of Santa Barbara County and northern parts of Ventura County. Many Californians, however, are unaware of Monique Limón’s extraordinary achievement when she served in the California Assembly.

As an Assemblymember in 2018, Monique Limón authored Joint Resolution 33, adopted by both the California Senate and Assembly. Reflecting House Resolution 77, Joint Resolution 33 similarly calls on our nation to embrace the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, conduct nuclear disarmament, and lead a global effort to prevent nuclear war.

More recently, State Senator Limón made a compassionate public statement about the Israeli-Hamas conflict: “I am devastated by the horrific attack against civilians in Israel. I pray for a cease fire, peace, and safety in the region.” (The statement was dictated to me by the Senator’s Director of Communications in a January 29, 2024, phone call.)

What was remarkable about this brief statement, is that the Senator made it on October 8, 2023, the very next day after the attack by Hamas, revealing her extensive insight and commitment to peace-making. Imagine how many thousands of lives may have been saved, if the Biden administration had valued human life to the extent that the senator does, and if our nation genuinely used its influence to force Israel into a cease fire early on. Consequently, the conflict in the region is expanding, with no end in sight.

Reluctance to support House Resolution 77, House Bill 1111, and a timely and lasting cease fire in Gaza, by incumbent Congressmember Salud Carbajal — who is up for reelection in California’s 24th Congressional District — have energized the campaign of his Democratic opponent, Helena Pasquarella.

Helena Pasquarella is a lifelong activist who breathes, walks, speaks, and dreams peace and justice. Her life journey in becoming such a person is compelling. Her thinking and priorities echo Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s. Readers who value peace and justice are encouraged to visit her campaign webpage; you’ll be inspired.

Inequality is systemic in the U.S.; so is militarism. Peace-making and working for social justice are uphill battles in contemporary American society.

Helena Pasquarella’s run against Congressmember Salud Carbajal is also uphill. Incumbents have great advantages in House elections. But by the measures of peace-making, social justice, and ultimately the survival of humanity, Helena Pasquarella’s voice in Congress would be an invaluable one, and is sorely needed.