Skin Deep’s journey with Chris Potter began in 2013. Gina McKee, one of the Skin Deep sisters who previously managed the company’s website and newsletters, was searching online for a local coastal scene to feature in the intro copy of the customer newsletter. She came across a beautiful harbor-front painting by a local artist — Chris Potter. Gina contacted Chris and asked for his permission to feature the painting in the newsletter. Chris agreed, and that was the beginning of a long, wonderful friendship with Skin Deep’s previous owner (Tina Hasche) and one of Santa Barbara’s most loved and talented artists.

Chris was a stockbroker before he decided to follow his passion for painting. With the responsibility of a young family, Chris said the decision to change careers was not easy — but he felt it was time “to go for it.” As each year passed, his work became very well known throughout Santa Barbara and beyond.

Skin Deep has featured Chris Potter’s paintings since 2013. | Courtesy Nina Meyer

Chris and Tina worked together to display his paintings at Skin Deep over the years, and they were sold to customers and other members of the community who so admired his work especially because they captured the essential beauty of our local environment. Everyone who left with one of Chris Potter’s paintings was thrilled and honored — as they were taking home a gift of nature that Chris treasured. Chris painted “The Perfect Wave” for Gina McKee — who found Chris for Skin Deep. She wanted a painting from Chris that would keep her close to the ocean after she moved from the Central Coast to Northern California.

When Chris was diagnosed with cancer, the community rallied behind him as they supported the fundraiser established for his wife Julie and their family. Skin Deep featured his fundraiser in every newsletter during that challenging time and continued to sell many of his paintings. Chris and Julie were so grateful, beyond words could express. Everyone wanted to help in whatever way was possible.

Ironically, it is because of Chris Potter we were able to make contact with the new owners of Skin Deep — Lauren and Torben Von Staden, whose daughters are best friends. Earlier last year Lauren was driving with the girls past Skin Deep. Chris’s daughter asked if Lauren would like to stop at Skin Deep to see her dad’s paintings. Lauren had never been at the store before that time. They stopped in to admire all the paintings throughout the store and salons, and Lauren then signed up as a VIP customer. That is how she learned that we had decided to sell the business and retire. Lauren contacted us, and several months later their journey as Skin Deep’s owners began. Chris’s paintings continue to be displayed at the store for all to admire and purchase.

Chris was always upbeat — even during the most difficult of times. His smile lifted everyone’s spirit, in every way. He will be missed, but his love of life, his friendship, and his passion for art will live on forever in each of his exquisite paintings and in the hearts of all those who knew him.