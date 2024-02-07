I was having breakfast, including my favorite doughnut, reading the February 1 Angry Poodle endorsement of Joe Biden.

I’m so happy that they terraformed all the corners on West Valerio Street with wheelchair ramps. I’ve lived on West Valerio for over 50 years and have never seen one wheelchair. That’s my tax money and a national debt that will extend for generations.

Nick Welsh didn’t mention Benen’s support for Ukraine to the tune of billions of dollars! What Putin wanted was: Keep Ukraine out of NATO and the protection of ethnic Russians living in Ukraine. Instead, Biden gets us into a proxy war (much to the joy of the military industrial complex) between a comic and a thug that has left over 500,000 casualties. Thank you, Mr. Biden.

Our choice is not limited to the sociopath and Mr. Magoo! There is another independent candidate, Robert Kennedy Jr. Just a couple of points:

• He is an environmentalist

• He is not against vaccines, just for the proper testing of them

• He will reform an out-of-control Washington bureaucracy, starting with the: NIH, CDC, DOD, CIA among others.

• He is a moderate who can help cure the cancerous divide in our nation.

Why the Indy, and other major media outlets are ignoring Mr. Kennedy mystifies me. Just listen to what he says, not what others say he said: https://www.kennedy24.com/

Sigh! Back to my doughnut!