Cottage Health is pleased to announce the launch of the Cottage Women’s Heart Clinic, the first of its kind in Santa Barbara County. The specialty care clinic is designed to address the unique needs of women with cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular disease stands as the leading cause of death in women, responsible for one in three deaths each year, according to the American Heart Association.

Led by Dr. Bina Ahmed, the clinic will offer expert consultation to women for management of various cardiovascular diagnoses. The mission of the clinic will center around providing accessible, personalized care focusing on sex-specific risk assessment and optimization for primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease.

“The more we learn, the more it is clear that focused, sex-specific care is essential to improving cardiovascular disease-related outcomes among women,” said Dr. Ahmed. “The clinic will have a tripartite mission of providing evidence-based clinical care, patient education and clinical research. We also hope to collaborate across specialties to ensure that women are receiving the absolute best and most comprehensive care possible.”

About Dr. Bina Ahmed

Dr. Ahmed is an Interventional cardiologist and structural heart disease specialist with a strong interest in advancing women’s heart health. Her career path has included specialized training focusing on better understanding sex-based differences in cardiovascular diseases. She applies her interest and expertise to enhance all aspects of cardiovascular care in women, from prevention to intervention.

Cottage Women’s Heart Clinic is now accepting new patients. The clinic is located at 2400 Bath St., Ste. 201 in Santa Barbara. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (805) 324-9707.

Learn more at: cottagehealth.org/womensheart