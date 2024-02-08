Dos Pueblos High School Student Wins Congressional App Challenge Award 2023

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Dos Pueblos High School student Eamon Gordon has been honored with the Congressional App Challenge Award 2023 by Congressman Salud Carbajal. The esteemed award recognizes outstanding achievement in app development, and Gordon’s groundbreaking finance literacy app has truly set a new standard.

The finance literacy app developed by Gordon is poised to make waves nationally. Financedu is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing free financial education for youth of all ages. With a user-friendly interface and comprehensive content, it aims to bridge the gap in financial education. As part of its initial rollout, the app will be introduced in Dos Pueblos High School’s finance class, setting the stage for broader implementation.

“I am honored and grateful to receive the App Challenge Award 2023. This recognition motivates me to continue creating solutions that make a positive impact,” expressed Gordon.

Congressman Salud Carbajal commended the student’s innovative approach, stating, “It’s inspiring to see young minds contributing to financial literacy through technology. This app has the potential to empower students nationwide.”

“Santa Barbara Unified takes pride in nurturing innovative thinkers like Eamon. The Financedu app aligns with our commitment to providing valuable educational tools. This accolade solidifies our commitment to educational excellence and showcases the caliber of talent nurtured in our district” said Superintendent, Dr. Hilda Maldonado.

Principal Bill Woodard highlighted Eamon’s remarkable achievements, “While we have known of Eamon’s talent and creativity for some time, it is great that he is being recognized for his app that has the potential to support the continued emphasis of financial literacy with young people here at Dos Pueblos and beyond. We are very proud to call him a Dos Pueblos Charger.”

Securing victory in this competition, Financedu stands as a potential feature at the United States Capitol Building this upcoming spring with the honor of being showcased on the house.gov website. Not only that, but Gordon is also cordially invited to a prestigious reception in Washington, D.C., an event anticipated by the student who expressed enthusiasm for attending alongside Carbajal.

Last year, SB High School students Christian Sanchez and Antonio Ayala won the Congressional App Challenge Award with their app, “One Connected.” The app allowed students to easily and safely join school clubs and organizations.