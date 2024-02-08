SBIFF Honors Martin Scorsese and Justine Triet as Outstanding Directors of the Year

Martin Scorsese and Justine Triet will receive the 2024 SBIFF Directors of the Year Award on Monday night at the Arlington.

A late addition to the Film Festival offerings, an evening with the legendary Scorsese — who needs no introduction to anyone who loves film — is more than enough cause for celebration. From Mean Streets to Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Wolf of Wall Street, and 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon — Scorsese is without a doubt one of the most highly regarded directors of our time — and at age 81, is still putting out incredibly accomplished work.

Add to that an evening alongside the Academy Award nominated Triet — whose film Anatomy of a Fall is also a Best Picture nominee — and this year’s Directors of the Year announcement is more than worth the wait!

As only the eighth woman EVER nominated as Best Director, Triet already has her own place in the film history books as she joins the rarified ranks of women directors with Academy Award nominations including: Lina Wertmuller for Seven Beauties in 1976; followed by Jane Campion, who was nominated for The Piano in 1993 and won in 2021 for The Power of the Dog; Sophia Coppola for Lost in Translation in 2003; Kathryn Bigelow, who won for The Hurt Locker in 2009; Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird in 2017; Emerald Fennell, who was nominated in 2020 for Promising Young Woman; and Chloé Zhao, who won for Nomadland in 2020.

The format of the evening will be one on one conversations with moderator Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter and a familiar face to local SBIFF attendees, followed by a group discussion.

“Two of the most exciting directors working — a veteran master and a talented maverick — will sit and chat with brilliant moderator Feinberg. It’s bound to be an exceptional evening not to be missed,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling.

The Directors of the Year Award takes place on Monday, February 12 at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre. For tickets and additional information, see sbiff.org.