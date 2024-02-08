SBIFF Writers Panel to Feature Writers From ‘American Fiction’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, ‘May December’, ‘Poor Things’, ‘Past Lives’, and ‘The Holdovers’

Scribes from some of the year’s most prestigious films will gather at the Arlington Theatre on Tuesday, February 13 at 8 p.m. for the Writers Panel of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Announced today, participants in the discussion moderated by Anne Thompson of IndieWire include: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction; Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall; Josh Singer, Maestro; Samy Burch, May December; Celine Song, Past Lives; Tony McNamara, Poor Things; and David Hemingson, The Holdovers.

Traditionally one of the liveliest panels at SBIFF, tickets for the Writers Panel are still available and at just $15, all of the panels are undoubtedly one of the Film Festival’s bargains. Other panels include the Producers Panel on Saturday, February 10 at 11 a.m., International Feature Panel on Saturday, February 10 at 2 pm., and the Women’s Panel on Saturday, February 17 at 11 a.m.

All panels are held at the Arlington Theatre, for more information or to purchase tickets see sbiff.org.