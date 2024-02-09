Friendship Center Hosts 25th Annual Festival of Hearts Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, February 7, 2024 – Friendship Center successfully hosted its 25th Annual Festival of Hearts. This year’s seaside-elegance themed, Silver Jubilee celebration took place on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at the stunning Rosewood Miramar Beach, located across the street from Friendship Center at 1759 S Jameson Ln, Montecito, CA.

Special honorees included member “Sir Robert” who was featured in a video about his 6 years of coming to Friendship Center and how it improves his quality of life. Shianne Motter spoke passionately about her family and father with dementia and how Friendship Center was a lifesaver for her as a younger caregiver.

Guests mingled inside and out while enjoying the spectacular ambiance of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel and sharing meaningful time in solidarity with others who care for someone experiencing dementia.

Friendship Center’s Festival of Hearts honored all the caregivers, past and present, who have supported an aging loved one through their final voyage. This fundraiser enables Friendship Center to continue to stay true to its mission of providing care and companionship to seniors and adults living with dementia.

Attendees enjoyed music, courtesy of the Prime Time Band, a delicious meal and the comradery of a caring community by the sea. Guests were encouraged to wear their favorite nautical attire– sailor stripes, seaside elegance, and touches of silver to honor Friendship Center’s 25 years of spreading love and joy.

A special part of this fundraiser was the beloved Heart-Art silent auction. Local artists were given simple hearts to transform into exquisite pieces of art using paint, glue and other materials. There were also other exciting silent and live auction items that guests were able to bid on. The funds raised will support Friendship Center’s commitment to never turning someone in need away due to their inability to pay. This vital financial support ensures that seniors and adults living with dementia can benefit from the organization’s programs, while also offering their caregivers much-needed respite.

Friendship Center

Friendship Center is licensed by Community Care Licensing as a social model adult day program. Friendship Center offers supervised, person-centered activities for adults living with dementia or other cognitive challenges. Activities and programs honor individuality, promote socialization, and foster a compassionate community for aging adults. For more information about Friendship Center, please go to https://www.friendshipcentersb.org/