FSA Expands Services for Seniors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA (February 8, 2024) –Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County, also known as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House By The Park, is excited to announce that it is expanding its case management services to help older adults age in place. The program is open to any Santa Barbara County resident 60 or older and is free, thanks to funding from the Modernization of the Older Californians Act and the Area Agency on Aging.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) defines aging in place as: “the ability to live in one’s own home and community safely, independently, and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level.”

Seventy-year-old Bernie is a perfect example of how case management can help someone stabilize. Due to his challenges with self-care, Bernie lost confidence in his ability to live independently. With assistance from FSA, Bernie obtained more effective and economical health insurance, gained access to food resources to improve his health, and received emotional support. Because he sought support, he was able to improve his well-being and gain stability, and he knows how to access community resources if he needs support in the future.

“FSA’s case management for seniors includes support for accessing resources such as food, health care, in-home services, financial assistance, and transportation,” said De Rosenberry, Senior Services Program Manager. “FSA is in the unique position to assist older adults as they seek to improve both their physical circumstances and mental health to sustain or improve their ability to age in place.”

FSA has been providing mental health services to seniors and caregivers for years but has seen an uptick in older adults requiring assistance with meeting basic needs essential for daily living such as adequate nutrition, health care, health insurance, in-home support services, abuse prevention, and transportation.