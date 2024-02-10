I am sure the Independent will get hundreds of letters about Chris.

We met Chris when he was working at Schwab. It was clear, then, that one of these things was not like the other, in a very good way.

I then got to know Chris better because his son was the same age as my son at Roosevelt, and Chris and his family lived right around the corner.

Chris was one of those lights in the sky, like the first star that’s out before it’s fully dark. His smile, his smirk, his easy going-ness. I learned something every time I talked to him. He was a pleasure and I will miss him.

His children should be so, so proud of their father. Chris was a very, very good man and he made a difference in many, many people’s lives.