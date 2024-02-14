Lazy Acres Natural Market Announces Launch of EBT SNAP Acceptance for Same-Day Delivery and Pickup Via Instacart

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Carson, Calif. – February 12, 2024 – Community grocer Lazy Acres Natural Market announced today that it will now accept Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) online for same-day delivery and pickup via Instacart. With this program, EBT SNAP participants will now be able to use their benefits to shop for local and organic produce and groceries online for delivery or pickup from six locations throughout Southern California.

This launch follows the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service’s recent approval of Lazy Acres to accept EBT SNAP payments online via Instacart. With transportation often serving as a barrier to the grocery store, Lazy Acres hopes to increase access to organic and natural food throughout the community by enabling online grocery shopping and delivery.

“We are always looking at how we can expand our offerings to the community and make shopping for local, organic products easier. Working with Instacart to now accept EBT SNAP payment online is a great next step to offering additional options to our customers so we can meet them however and wherever they wish to shop with us.” said Andrew Krysiak, Senior Director of Digital for Lazy Acres Natural Market.

EBT SNAP participants can now shop from Lazy Acres via Instacart’s website and mobile app. Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT information as a form of payment in their profile. Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees, per federal SNAP guidelines. Customers can then enter their zip code to determine if they are near a participating retailer and begin shopping and selecting items from the retailers’ SNAP- eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select the amount of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order at checkout. Orders can be placed by customers for delivery or pickup in as fast as an hour or scheduled several days in advance.

Delivery is offered throughout Santa Barbara, Long Beach, Hermosa Beach, Los Feliz, Encinitas, and the Mission Hills neighborhoods. For more information about EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit: https://www.instacart.com/ebt-snap.