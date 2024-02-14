I applaud the change from ice plant to native plants along the beach. However, according to the posted notice, one of the native plants is silver burr ragweed, which is a severe allergen. One ragweed plant can produce up to 1 billion pollen grains that can float through the air and either produce seeds or end up in your nose, eyes or mouth, causing great discomfort if you’re allergic to it. Pollen can also collect on clothes, hair and the skin. https://allergyasthmanetwork.org/allergies/pollen-allergy/ragweed-allergy/

Nearly one third of Americans have seasonal allergies, according to the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db460.pdf

Why plant the worst pollen offender that will make life miserable for a third of the city’s population? The plants are tiny now, so this is the perfect time to replace them with another native species.