Major County Sheriffs of America Installs New Executive Board Members

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Last week, the Major County Sheriffs of America held a swearing-in ceremony for its new Executive Board members. Sheriff Bill Brown of Santa Barbara County, California will serve as the MCSA President for the next two years. Sheriff Brown was sworn-in by Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24). In addition, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of Pinellas County, Florida will serve as MCSA Vice President; Sheriff Don Barnes of Orange County, California will serve as the Vice President of Homeland Security; and Sheriff Bill Waybourn of Tarrant County, Texas will serve as MCSA Treasurer. Sheriff Dennis Lemma of Seminole County, Florida will become Immediate Past President after serving and leading the association for the past two years.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn previously served as the Region 2 Representative for MCSA prior to taking on the role as Treasurer. His vacancy will be filled by Sheriff Tommie Johnson, III of Oklahoma County, Oklahoma.

“It is an honor to lead the Major County Sheriffs of America for the next two years,” said MCSA President Bill Brown. “Law enforcement faces an unprecedented number of challenges, and we will continue to be a voice across the country to push for reforms that protect and secure our communities while at the same time giving our deputies the tools and training they need to keep themselves and their citizens safe.”

Returning Board Members include Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard of Oakland County, Michigan who will continue to serve as MCSA Vice President of Government Affairs; and Sheriff Leon Lott of Richland County, South Carolina who will serve again as MCSA Secretary. Sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County, California will continue to serve as Region 1 Representative; Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young of Kent County, Michigan will continue to serve as Region 3 Representative; and Sheriff Garry McFadden of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina will continue to serve as Region 4 Representative.

For any inquiries to MCSA President Bill Brown, please contact him at president@mcsheriffs.com. For any other inquiries, please contact MCSA Executive Director Megan Noland at mnoland@mcsheriffs.com