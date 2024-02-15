Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelters at Maximum Capacity

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) has reached an unsustainable level with the current population level of 185 dogs in our shelters. We need the community to assist with immediate action this weekend February 16-18 to adopt, foster, or volunteer to help alleviate the strain on our shelters.

To expedite adoptions, we are waiving adoption fees for Presidents’ Day weekend.

By adopting a shelter dog or becoming a foster family, you make a profound difference in

their lives. SBCAS cannot do this alone – we need your help.

The welfare of these dogs is our top priority. Despite SBCAS tireless efforts to provide shelter, care, and love to every animal that comes through our doors, we are reaching a breaking point. Our shelters are overcrowded, resources are strained, and the well-being of the dogs is at risk. This situation is not only challenging for our staff and volunteers but, more importantly, it’s difficult for the dogs who depend on us for their safety and welfare.

“We are facing a crisis situation at our shelters,” said Sarah Aguilar, SBCAS Director. “With 185 dogs in our care, we are stretched to our limits. We urgently need the support of the community to alleviate this burden and ensure the safety and welfare of these animals.”

Furthermore, SBCAS is looking for more residents to sign up to become volunteers. Volunteers play a crucial role in enriching the lives of shelter animals through socialization, exercise, and companionship.

“We need the support of our community now more than ever,” added Sarah. “Whether through adoption, fostering, volunteering, or spreading awareness, every contribution makes a difference in the lives of these animals.”

For more information on adoption, fostering, volunteering, or spaying/neutering services, please contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services at sbcanimalservices.