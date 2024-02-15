SBUSD Students Spread Love Through Community Service Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Washington Elementary students embarked on a heartwarming community service project inspired by a recent presentation on Meals on Wheels.

Fourth to sixth-grade students poured their creativity into crafting 205 Valentine’s Day cards destined for Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels clients, adding joy and warmth to their meals.

Additionally, students from the art class at SBHS have enthusiastically joined in, lending their creative talents to this meaningful cause. Notably, SBHS junior Gwen Chenoweth exemplified her commitment to kindness by designing her own handmade cards for various holidays over the years.

Arielle Curry, Washington principal, expressed pride in the students’ initiative. “Their compassion and creativity serve as a powerful reminder that even small acts of kindness can make a big difference,” said Principal Curry. “Our students’ act of kindness not only brightens the day of these recipients but also teaches valuable lessons about empathy, compassion, and the power of giving back.”

The project was led by Krista Treide and her daughter Reevie from Washington Elementary,

Superintendent Hilda Maldonado, commended the students for their efforts and emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of giving back, “Community service projects like this

not only benefit those in need but also leave a lasting impact on our students, nurturing values of empathy, social responsibility, and civic engagement that will serve them throughout their lives.”

Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels is a longstanding non-profit organization dedicated to providing hot, freshly prepared meals to homebound and elderly clients. For over five decades, Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels has been committed to delivering nutritious meals to its 192 clients, seven days a week, thanks to the dedication of their volunteers.

The students involved receive recognition for their volunteerism, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community. These heartfelt cards were distributed to Meals on Wheels just in time for Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, February 14th, bringing joy and smiles to people across Santa Barbara.