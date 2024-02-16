Holly

Credit: Courtesy

Holly, a remarkable two-year-old Lab/Doxie mix, arrived at the rescue pregnant and delivered eight adorable puppies. Now that her nurturing responsibilities have concluded, Holly is enthusiastically seeking a forever home to call her own. Although initially shy, particularly around young children due to fear, Holly quickly warms up and eagerly displays her affectionate nature. With impeccable training in potty, crate, and leash manners, she’s poised to become a beloved companion in the right household. If you’re ready to provide a loving and understanding environment, consider welcoming Holly into your home by submitting an adoption application today.

Gracie Joy

Credit: Courtesy

Gracie Joy, the delightful ten-year-old canine enthusiast, has a heart as big as her love for walks, car rides, belly rubs, and basking in the company of her beloved person or family. With her well-behaved nature and social charm, Gracie Joy effortlessly creates delightful moments for everyone fortunate enough to be in her presence. As a non-shedding Poodle, she’s eager to embark on a new journey with her forever family, spreading joy and warmth wherever she goes. If you’re ready to welcome Gracie Joy into your home and heart, don’t hesitate to make her a cherished member of your family today.

Sue

Credit: Courtesy

Sue is a laid-back lady who enjoys lounging around and soaking up the sun! Her previous family describes her as mellow with low energy, making her an ideal companion for someone who enjoys peace and tranquility. Although Sue isn’t the biggest fan of dogs, she’s a social butterfly with humans and loves gentle affection once she warms up to you. Her ideal home would be a quiet one with a patient owner who understands her need for a gradual introduction. Sue has only known indoor living, so she’s ready to continue her cozy lifestyle in a loving forever home!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368