Basil

This young American breed guinea-pig boy is white with gray and a little cream color to top it off. He is a very busy, sociable fellow who wants to participate in whatever is going on around him. He is also always happy to partake of fresh greens, a little carrot and, of course, his favorite: basil! He also has a large vocabulary and will share his thoughts with you every day.

BFG

Also known as Big Friendly Guy, this rabbit is a standard rex which gives him his luscious velvety coat. His coloring is that of a harlequin mix. BFG will fill your arms with rabbit softness and follow you around like a puppy in hopes of a treat or gentle pets. He is naturally entertaining and has quickly become a favorite among BUNS volunteers and visitors alike. Come meet this big fella and become HIS favorite person!

Who needs pet stores and breeders when you can come to BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) to choose from many healthy, spayed/neutered and micro-chipped bunnies and plenty of guinea pigs too! BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Athena

Every day is a party with Athena around. This darling ten-month-old Labrador Retriever/ German Shepherd mix is everything you could want in a party partner: she is friendly, fun, and always ready to go, go, go! Athena is very playful and very active. Because she can get a little overstimulated and be protective of her food, Athena only needs to go to a home with older children or adults.

Are you interested in making Athena part of your family? Visit her at our Santa Barbara campus! We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.