Courtesy

Leia

Let’s introduce you to Leia, the enchanting 1-year-old Border Collie ready to add magic to your home! Leia is not just dog-friendly; she’s a sensitive soul with a heart full of sweetness.



This lovely lady, with her charming personality, would thrive with a confident doggy sibling by her side. Leia is the definition of a Border Collie, known for their intelligence and loyalty.



Imagine the joy Leia could bring to your life with her sweet nature and a touch of Border Collie brilliance. Let’s make this February extra special by giving Leia the loving home she deserves! Apply today syvhumane.org or stop by 111 Commerce Drive in Buellton.

Courtesy

Harvey

Harvey is a male 3 year-old, fawn Bull-Mastiff mix available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Harvey weighs approximately 70 lbs.is a big dog with a big heart. Fosters say that Harvey loves to cuddle and thinks he is a lap dog. Harvey gets along with other dogs, loves people and his playfulness is infectious.

Harvey’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.

Draco

Courtesy

Draco is a male 3 year-old, blue cream and brown brindle Pit Bull Terrier available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Draco weighs approximately 49 lbs. and is a playful and charismatic companion. Staff say that Draco loves to go on walks and is well behaved on a leash. Draco’s goofy antics and friendly demeanor make him a lovable and charming addition to families looking for a furry friend with a flair for inventiveness and a heart full of love.

Draco’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but aren’t ready to commit? Our adoptable animals, even those too young to adopt, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.