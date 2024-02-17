The ongoing discourse surrounding cannabis regulation in Santa Barbara County has reached a critical juncture, yet Supervisor Das Williams continues to gaslight his constituents, portraying himself as a champion for solutions while his actions tell a starkly different story. It’s disheartening to witness a leader of his stature consistently stand in the way of progress, despite the growing demand for lasting solutions to the cannabis quandary facing our community.

Since taking office, Supervisor Williams has not only failed to advance meaningful cannabis regulation reforms but has also accepted substantial campaign contributions from cannabis interests, as recently reported. This stark contradiction between his words and his actions undermines the trust placed in him by the voters of Santa Barbara County. It is a clear indication of gaslighting – making promises of resolution and progress while actively obstructing the very changes needed.

We cannot allow ourselves to be misled by those who prioritize their political and financial interests over the well-being of their constituents. Supervisor Williams’ approach to cannabis regulation exemplifies this disconnect, highlighting a need for leadership that is genuinely committed to navigating the complexities of this issue with honesty and integrity.

Our community deserves leaders who will work tirelessly to find equitable solutions that respect the concerns of all stakeholders, not just those who contribute to their campaign coffers. We deserve a leader like supervisor candidate Roy Lee, a leader who reflects the values and needs of Santa Barbara County and will fight for his constituents, not his donors.