We are pleased to announce that a new optometrist is taking over the reins of the established practice in the heart of our Santa Barbara community. Dr. John Krochmal will be the face of the practice going forward, bringing a fresh perspective and innovative approaches to eye care.

With years of experience in the field of optometry, Dr. K is dedicated to providing exceptional vision care to patients of all ages. His commitment to personalized service and attention to detail aligns perfectly with the values upheld by the existing practice. Patients can look forward to a seamless transition as Dr. K takes the helm.

>”I am thrilled to join this esteemed practice and build upon the legacy of quality eye care it has established over the years,” said Dr. K. “My goal is to continue serving our community with the highest level of expertise and compassion.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. K, please contact the practice at 805-364-0068 or visit eyeglassfactory.com to schedule your appointment today.

For further info Contact:

Gregg Feldman

President

Eyeglass Factory

Phone: 805-965-0098

Email: gregg@eyeglassfactory.com