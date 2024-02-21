All Evacuation Warnings Lifted in Santa Barbara County Following Deadly Storm

All evacuation warnings in Santa Barbara County associated with this week’s rainstorm have been lifted, county officials announced at noon on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management issued an evacuation warning early Saturday for properties along the Thomas, Cave, and Alisal burn area waterways, along with properties near Sycamore Creek and Mission Creek, ahead of the Presidents’ Day weekend storm. Warnings for all but the latter two areas had been canceled as of Tuesday, and the last remaining warnings were rescinded shortly after the National Weather Service’s flood watch for the county expired at 10 a.m. this Wednesday.

While no evacuations ended up proving necessary, two people died Monday in the county’s front-country creeks, which the weekend’s storm turned into rough torrents of fast-moving water. On Monday around 9 a.m., a woman’s body was found in Mission Creek near Bath and West Cota streets. Police did not release her identity but said “foul play” was not suspected.

Then at around 7:40 that evening, 86-year-old Peter Knudsen Miller was reported to be driving across Maria Ygnacio Creek on Via Alba in Goleta when he was swept away. His body was found the following morning below Cathedral Oaks Road.

While the storm may be over, the county warns residents: “Trails and roads may be washed out, and ground saturation may cause continued rock falls, minor debris flows, and tree falls even if it is not raining. Several roads and trails may be inaccessible or closed throughout the county due to storm impacts. Expect temporary closures, delays and road work to continue for some time. For the latest road closure information, visit the CalTrans website and the County Public Works Department’s Road Closures website.“