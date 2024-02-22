Bishop Diego Softball Defeats Santa Barbara 9-1 to Claim First Victory of the Season

Bishop Diego starting pitcher Madeline Ferries surrendered just one run on her way to a complete game and the Cardinals cruised to a 9-1 victory over Santa Barbara in a crosstown matchup on Thursday afternoon.

The Dons scored a combined 47 runs in their first two games of the season, but could only muster five hits against Ferries, who has taken a step forward in her development as a junior.

“I had a really good defense behind me and I was just hitting my spots today,” Ferries said. I had a great backup out there with my centerfielder (Jaymi Coronado).”

Sarah Fellers spearheaded an explosive Bishop Diego offense with four runs batted in on three hits. Fellers singled in the first scoring one, tripled in the fourth scoring two and singled in the sixth scoring one.

Bishop Diego shortstop Chelsea Hayes went 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and first baseman Tessa Johansen finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored. The Cardinals racked up 17 hits as a team.

“No one got down on each other and we just found a way to string hits together,” said Bishop Diego coach MeLinda Matsumoto of her team’s offensive breakout. “As they always say hitting is contagious so once you get a couple the kids just keep following so it’s great to see.”

Center fielder Olivia Ressler led the Dons with two hits. She was the only Santa Barbara player to record a multi-hit game.

“I think this is the competition we’re going to see this year,” said first-year Santa Barbara coach Julie Kittle. “It’s a young team. We are rebuilding. There have been some changes in the program and we’re excited going forward.”

With the victory Bishop Diego improves to 1-2 on the season. Santa Barbara dropped to 2-1 with the loss.The Dons will host Carpinteria at home on Tuesday. Bishop Diego will host Hueneme on Friday.