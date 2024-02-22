Cuyama Included

As active residents of the Cuyama Valley, a remote region of District 1, we enthusiastically endorse Supervisor Das Williams for re-election. Our small and isolated community faces significant challenges, notably as the county’s sole critically overdrafted groundwater basin. Williams has consistently stood by Cuyama. We are able to count on him to listen to us and fight for the community’s concerns.

As a member of the Cuyama Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency, Williams goes toe-to-toe with some of the most wealthy and powerful corporations in the state on behalf of our small community. He does not always do 100 percent of what we ask, but he listens to us. In addition to attending regular Cuyama meetings, he is always available to meet with us upon request. He includes us in developing solutions with our best interests at heart.

The county at one point viewed Cuyama as a good place to grow cannabis. When the community expressed concerns, Williams formed a committee of residents and growers facilitated by his chief-of-staff, Darcel Elliot. Together we worked effectively to develop an agreement with cannabis growers to address our concerns, particularly water use.

A District 1 candidate may not depend on Cuyama’s votes, but Cuyamans need a steadfast advocate as our supervisor. Das Williams has proven himself capable and willing to address our community’s unique needs. His track record speaks volumes, and his re-election is vital for our continued progress.