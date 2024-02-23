Los Padres National Forest Seeks Public Comment on OHV Grant Application

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG, Calif.— Los Padres National Forest is proposing to submit grant applications supporting Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) management activities on national forest lands. The grant proposal includes projects for ground operations and planning.

The State uses an Internet-based On-Line Grant Application (OLGA) to receive grant applications and public comments related to grant proposals. Preliminary applications are due March 4, 2024. The public review and comment period is open from March 5 through May 6, 2024. The final grant applications are due June 5, 2024.

After March 4, the OHV grant application proposals can be viewed through the California internet-based OLGA website at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov. The website provides further detailed instructions for accessing preliminary applications and providing official comments. Requests for hard copies of the application as well as questions can be sent to Los Padres National Forest OHV staff via e-mail at: SM.FS.LPF_OHVgrant@usda.gov. Requests can also be mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463 ATTN: Recreation/OHV.

The Mt. Pinos Ranger District is hosting a public meeting Monday, February 26, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. The meeting is open to the community and is an opportunity for the public to ask questions and inform Forest Service Staff with proposal ideas related to the OHV Grant. The office is located at, 34580 Lockwood Valley Rd., Frazier Park, CA 93225.

Los Padres National Forest and the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation have maintained a successful partnership for more than three decades that has resulted in funding assistance for well-managed OHV recreation on the Forest.

For more information on Los Padres National Forest, please visit the Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.