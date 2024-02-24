Fatal Traffic Collision on East Cota Street and Santa Barbara Street

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On February 24, 2024, around 2 a.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center received a report of an injury traffic collision occurring at the intersection of East Cota Street and Santa Barbara Street involving a vehicle and a motor scooter.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the subject, the driver of the motor scooter, lying on the road. Officers started life-saving measures until the Santa Barbara Fire Department and paramedics arrived. Sadly, despite all efforts, the subject was pronounced deceased.

SBPD’s Traffic Section was called in to investigate this incident further. This is an active investigation, and no further information can be released at this time. The decedent’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.