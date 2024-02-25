It is essential that incumbent supervisor Das Williams is defeated for reelection. Few individuals have done more harm to our county than he has. His plan for a pot industry that would bring “$30 million a year” to the County of Santa Barbara has been a complete disaster. Considering the true costs of the program, it’s an open question whether it brings any net funds to the county at all.

But Williams’s pot program has coincided with increased crime throughout the county, more homelessness, pot odor in many communities and neighborhoods, and many other negative results. This is Williams’ legacy.

It is time to elect a new supervisor with integrity and honesty. It’s time for City Councilmember Roy Lee to be elected 1st District Supervisor. Roy Lee is supported by many community leaders, including Janet Wolf, Joyce Dudley, Sheila Lodge, Gregg Carty, Alejandra Gutierrez, Pat McElroy, Barney Melekian, Kate Ford, Ellen Stoddard, and Bill Cirone.

Please vote for Roy Lee!