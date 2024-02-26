In 2019, Das Williams said he wouldn’t accept future contributions from the cannabis industry, but he hasn’t kept this promise. The largest contribution Williams has received from the cannabis industry is from CP1 Supply Systems, located near Carpinteria and described by the Better Business Bureau as a company that deals in “Marijuana Sales and Services.” This company donated $5,000 to his reelection campaign.

Challenger Roy Lee, a two-term member on the Carpinteria City Council, has called these contributions a “clear flip-flop.” Lee has also said: “This isn’t just about campaign contributions; it’s about integrity, honesty, and the trust we place in our elected officials … We deserve better.”

Roy Lee is right. The community deserves better. It is time for Roy Lee on the Board of Supervisors, and a new and brighter future for Santa Barbara County.