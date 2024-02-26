Concerned Carpinterians for Roy Lee

Concerned Carpinterians announces their full-hearted support and endorsement of Carpinteria City Council Member Roy Lee for 1st District Supervisor of Santa Barbara.

Over the last six years on the City Council, Roy Lee has distinguished himself as someone who listens carefully to constituents, builds consensus then takes action. In this respect, he reminds many of Rep. Salud Carbajal, our capable congressmember and former supervisor.

Unlike our current, controversial supervisor, Das Williams, Roy’s integrity and ethics have never been questioned. Roy Lee knows that the Cannabis Industrial Complex installed by Das Williams in Carpinteria is not working, for anyone. He knows that despite Das’s promises, cannabis has failed to produce any meaningful revenue, except in its enrichment of Williams’s campaign coffers (and who continues to take stunning amounts of weed donations).

Like the rest of us, Roy smells stinky cannabis most every day. Roy understands that Carpinteria’s students deserve better air in their classrooms than what they have now: rancid skunk odor. Roy is committed to requiring mandatory carbon scrubbers installed at all marijuana nurseries and backing it up with stringent enforcement.

We are also impressed with Roy’s personal story (similar to Carbajal’s), who, as an immigrant from Taiwan, had to learn a new language, new culture, and work twice as hard as anyone else, yet still delivered more.

Roy has a strong business background, running his family-owned and operated Uncle Chen’s, arguably Santa Barbara’s most popular Chinese restaurant. Roy believes in a small town-governing ethos to county issues. He believes Montecito, Carpinteria, and Santa Barbara must preserve our natural beauty and livability. Roy is committed to preserving open space such as the Carpinteria Bluffs and our local agriculture while backing carefully planned workforce housing.

Unlike Das, Roy is a good listener and operates out of consensus. He is conscientiousness, community-minded and can-do. Unlike Das, a veritable wrecking ball, Roy will bring groups together and a much-needed healing to the 1st District.

There is a whole lot of Das-damage to undo, beginning with the despised Cannabis Ordinance, which must be repealed or amended to give residents relief from horrific daily odor and known and unknown health impacts.

Montecito and Summerland need flood and debris flow guarantees. They need to know that every measure has been taken to protect them from future debris flows. Roy will do this.

It is unacceptable that Das Williams’s staff, whose salaries are paid by taxpayers, also run the local Democratic Party. Williams is well along in his plotting to take State Senator Monique Limón’s seat while ignoring the many pressing concerns of the 1st District.

We join with the former District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Supervisor Janet Wolfe, Police Chief Barney Melekian, Fire Chief Pat McElroy, and retired Mayor Sheila Lodge, and thousands more in enthusiastically endorsing Roy Lee for Supervisor of the 1st District.