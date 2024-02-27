SBART Press Luncheon: Teleios Zermeno Honored as Scholar Athlete of the Year for Providence School

In terms of the high school sports calendar, spring has arrived and for many programs league contests are beginning this week.

Due to the President’s Day holiday last week there was no SBART Press Luncheon so four standout student athletes received their Athlete of the Week awards on Monday at Harry’s Cafe.

Last week’s honorees were Luke Zuffelato of Santa Barbara High boys basketball and Gigi Mills of San Marcos High lacrosse.

The Dons are the only winter sports team in the area still competing and Zuffelato is a big reason why. He scored 37 points, including a game-winner to defeat top-seeded San Clemente 61-59 in CIF quarterfinals to secure Santa Barbara’s spot in the state tournament and followed that up with 34 points in a 59-57 loss to Bosco tech in the CIF semifinal. The Dons will travel to San Marcos out of the San Diego section for the first round of the CIF Division 3 State Tournament today at 7 p.m.

Mills scored six goals and dished out four assists in an 18-0 win over Calabasas. She followed that up with four goals and three assists in a 16-4 win over Hart.

This week’s recipients of Athlete of the Week awards were Caitlyn Early of San Marcos softball and Ganden Walker of Laguna Blanca boys volleyball.

Ganden Walker led Laguna Blanca to Sweeps of Cate and Arroyo Grande.

Walker totaled 16 kills in a sweep of Cate. He followed that up with 16 kills and five digs in a sweep of Arroyo Grande.

Early racked up three hits and four RBI’s in a 11-10 victory over Agoura, went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI’s in an11-3 win over Jurupa Hills and 1-for-54 with a double and two RBI’s in a 6-4 win over Jurupa Hills.

Caitlyn Early headlines an explosive San Marcos softball lineup.

Providence Scholar Athlete of the Year

Teleios Zermeno received the Scholar Athlete of the Year for Providence at Monday’s press Luncheon.

Zermeno competes in beach volleyball, indoor volleyball and track & field at Providence. He also plays for the Santa Barbara Royals ice hockey team.

In the classroom, Zermeno maintains a 4.5 GPA and has been on the Head of School List all four years.

“I wanted to give a big thank you to all my teachers and coaches who have pushed me to be a better student and a stronger athlete,” Zermeno said. “I want to thank my family who’s given me support for the last four years through my high school journey.

Gauchos Bounce Back

After dropping two of three games in its first series of the season against Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina and falling short in the first game of a three-game series with Sacramento State, the UCSB baseball team responded with two dominant performances over the weekend defeating the Hornets 9-1 on Saturday and 12-0 on Sunday.

Shortstop Justin Trimble was named Big West Player of the Week after hitting .455 with two home runs and six runs batted in the three games against Sacrament State. The Gauchos are now 3-3 overall this season with a game at Pepperdine today beginning at 1:30.

Carpinteria Baseball Historic No-Hitter.

Seven Carpinteria pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 23-0 victory over Santa Clara on Friday. Beto Martinez racked up three hits, five runs batted in and one perfect inning on the mound in the victory.

Friday’s victory was the first no-hitter for the Carpinteria baseball program in more than two decades.