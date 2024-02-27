As a former supporter of Das Williams, this letter is to explain why I now support Roy Lee for Supervisor. Das’s signature program as supervisor was to increase the cultivation and production of cannabis. As a result of his efforts, Santa Barbara County is now known nationwide as a leading cannabis producer.

Anyone who drives through Carpinteria can smell the results. The odor from the many grow sites permeates the community, including parks, schools, recreational facilities, and even children’s centers. Ag land formerly used to grow flowers and food is now used for cannabis. This explains why there is so much support for Carpinteria Councilmember Roy Lee.

Increased cannabis production was supposed to lead to more tax revenues, but it hasn’t worked out that way. As a result of the cannabis taxing system promoted by Das, many grows have engaged in continuing black market operations. This is highly detrimental and doesn’t produce any tax revenue.

Regrettably, Das has served his time in public office. Roy Lee will be a hard-working, effective, and open-minded member of the Board of Supervisors.