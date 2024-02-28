Get ready to snag your chance at winning a pair of VIP tickets for a delightful afternoon at our Backyard Brunch event on April 6, 2024, from 12:30pm to 3:30pm, at the scenic Stow House in Goleta! You can indulge in a scrumptious brunch spread while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of our outdoor event.

This ticket giveaway will run from February 29 to March 6. Two lucky winners will each receive two VIP tickets to this fantastic event. Imagine savoring mouthwatering brunch delights, enjoying live music, playing lawn games, and supporting a worthy cause—all for free!

Winners will be notified on March 7, so mark your calendars and keep an eye on your inbox.

Event tickets for Backyard Brunch will go on sale on March 7. Choose between VIP and General Admission tickets to secure your spot at this unforgettable gathering. With VIP tickets, you’ll enjoy the added perk of 30 minutes of early access to dive into the delicious offerings before everyone else.

What makes this brunch even more special is that every bite you take supports a worthy cause. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to brunch for a purpose with your friends and loved ones. Enter the giveaway now for your chance to win big!