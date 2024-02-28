Unveiling the Mysteries of Long COVID: Santa Barbara County Public Health to Host Exclusive Dinner Lecture

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department in collaboration with nonprofit organization The Chesley Initiative will be hosting a distinguished dinner lecture on the intricate facets of Long COVID. This enlightening event, titled Long COVID: Demystifying Diagnosis, Pathobiology, and Treatment, will be held at the prestigious Mar Monte Hotel in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The lecture will delve into the understanding of Long COVID with the esteemed Dr. David Putrino, a world-renowned expert in post-acute infection syndromes from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. As a distinguished Professor in the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance, Dr. Putrino brings a unique perspective, having been clinically trained as a physical therapist and later earning a PhD in Neuroscience.

Dr. Putrino will unravel the complexities of Long COVID, providing an understanding of its disease state and pathobiology. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to glean pragmatic, evidence-based tips for managing this challenging condition. With his globally recognized expertise, Dr. Putrino has been at the forefront of Long COVID research since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. In recognition of his exceptional contributions to healthcare, Dr. Putrino was honored as the “Global Australian of the Year” in 2019.

“Dr. Putrino and his team has overseen the care of over 3000 individuals affected by Long COVID, contributing significantly to the scientific community with multiple peer-reviewed publications,” says Director Mouhanad Hammami. “This is an unparalleled opportunity to gain insights from a global expert and network with professionals in the field.”

Other speakers include County Supervisor Das Williams, Dr. Susan Lawton of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons of Cottage Hospital, and Marina Owen of CenCal Health. Space is limited! Last day to register is Friday March 8, 2024. Register: https://www.chesleyinitiative.org/rsvp