County Elections Office Will Open in Lompoc to Assist Voters

(LOMPOC, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters, Joseph E. Holland, announced that its Lompoc office at 401 E. Cypress, Suite 102, will be open beginning February 29 and will offer voter services in preparation for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election. The office will be open from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Assistance with registering to vote, updating a voter’s registration, dropping off a signed, voted ballot or obtaining voter-related materials will be available. In addition, the office offers voting accommodations for persons with disabilities.

For residents in the Lompoc area, a secured ballot drop box is located at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza parking lot for drive-through drop off of completed ballots.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office provides voter services for community members countywide. Thirty ballot drop boxes are located throughout Santa Barbara County and will be available 24 hours a day through 8 p.m. on Election Day, March 5, 2024. Voters are highly encouraged to utilize a drop box to return their completed ballot and ensure timely arrival. A list of drop box locations can be found at www.SBCVote.com.

For assistance with a change of address, new voter registration, and other updates go to www.registertovote.ca.gov.

Voters can always verify the accuracy of their voter registration at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/registration-status or www.sbcvote.com.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office can be reached at sbcvote.com or by calling 800- 722-8683.