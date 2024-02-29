County Emergency Medical Services Agency Director Awarded Administrator of the Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department proudly recognizes our esteemed Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Agency Director, Nicholas “Nick” Clay, who has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious “Emergency Medical Services Administrator of the Year” Award by the California Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) for year 2023. This accolade is a testament to Nick’s outstanding contributions to the field of Emergency Medical Services.

Through unprecedented challenges affecting the County of Santa Barbara, including the COVID-19 pandemic, large-scale wildfires, and the Montecito debris flow, Nick demonstrated unwavering dedication to the state and local Emergency Medical Services systems. As the EMS Administrator for the County of Santa Barbara EMS Agency, Nick played a pivotal role in navigating these crises while maintaining a steadfast commitment to high-quality, equitable, and efficient patient care.

In addition to his role as EMS Administrator, Nick assumed the presidency of the Emergency Medical Services Administrators Association of California (EMSAAC). In this capacity, he advocated for local EMS system issues on a statewide level, which contributed significantly to the advancement of the EMS landscape. Furthermore, Nick implemented innovative measures to modernize EMSAAC’s online platforms, showcasing his commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in the field.

The California Emergency Medical Services Authority describes this award as “a prestigious accolade that pays tribute to the exceptional contributions and leadership of an EMS system administrator who has made a significant impact at the local, regional, or statewide level within the dynamic field of EMS.” It stands as a beacon of recognition, celebrating the profound influence and dedication of individuals shaping EMS systems, particularly within the comprehensive EMS landscape of California.

“I appreciate being recognized, but most EMS professionals are not here for the accolades. I’m just passionate about the delivery of EMS and elevating our services here in the County of Santa Barbara and across the state,” says Nick. “This award is not about me, but the EMS staff, providers, other EMS agencies and the groups of people that come together as one collective focusing on community health and impacting communities.”

The award ceremony, where Mr. Nick Clay will be formally recognized, is scheduled to take place on May 8, 2024, at the Culinary Institute of America Greystone in St. Helena, CA.

Courageous. Committed. Ready. Dependable: These words characterize the 86,000 licensed or certified EMS providers in California. These individuals exemplify these traits on a daily basis by rendering assistance when it is most crucial and diligently upholding the efficiency of the EMS system. Nevertheless, each year, specific individuals among this group shine the brightest, either due to exceptional circumstances or their extraordinary dedication and effort.

Find the full list of recipients here 2023 EMS Award Recipients