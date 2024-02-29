Das Williams deserves credit for his leadership in pursuit of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 across our region. He was recently voted chair of Central Coast Community Energy by elected leaders from five counties and nearly 30 cities — a testament to his commitment to a real and affordable transition to renewable energy.

From preventing oil pollution to pursuing clean county fleets, there is no questioning Das William’s commitment to climate action. That may explain why the Republican Party, closely affiliated with the fossil fuel industry locally, urges a vote against him.

The Sierra Club endorses Das Williams for his longstanding commitment to environmental issues.

Katie Davis is chair of Sierra Club Santa Barbara-Ventura Chapter.