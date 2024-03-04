Santa Barbara County Encourages Preteen Vaccinations for a Healthy Future

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In an effort to promote the health and well-being of our preteen population (ages11-12), the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (SBCPHD) is joining with the California Department of Public Health in recognizing March 4 – 8, 2024 as Preteen Vaccine Week. Together, we are urging parents and guardians to ensure their children receive the recommended vaccines for preteens, specifically the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis), HPV (human papillomavirus), flu, COVID-19, varicella, and meningococcal vaccines.

SBCPHD encourages parents and guardians to schedule a visit with their child’s healthcare provider to ensure their preteens are up-to-date on their recommended vaccinations. The Tdap vaccine helps protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis, also known as “whooping cough.” Whooping cough can be particularly severe in adolescents, making it crucial for preteens to receive this booster shot. The HPV vaccine is known to offer protection again human papillomavirus and the cancers it can cause. According to the American Cancer Society, HPV vaccination can prevent more than 90% of HPV cancers when given at the recommended ages (as early as age 9). Preteens also need flu and COVID vaccines which are recommended for everyone 6 months or older. And, just as important is the meningococcal vaccine because it is crucial in preventing potentially deadly meningitis, which can strike preteens and young adults. It is recommended for 11-to-12-year-olds plus a booster dose at age 16.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg, emphasizes the importance of preteen vaccinations stating, “We can take care of each other in our county by making sure we properly get vaccinated. Parents and guardians protect the health and wellbeing of your preteen by ensuring they receive the recommended vaccines. The Tdap, HPV, and meningococcal vaccines are so important for staying healthy through adolescence and preventing from serious diseases in the future.”

SBCPHD reminds parents about the School immunization law which requires incoming 7th graders provide proof of having received the whooping cough shot and two doses of chickenpox vaccine before starting school. These vaccines are safe and effective, and by getting them, parents can help protect their children from serious health risks. Vaccine records can be obtained from the child’s pediatrician or through the California Department of Public Health’s digital vaccine record portal at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

For more information about preteen vaccinations, including vaccine resources, please visit our website at www.sbcphd.org/iz or contact the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Immunization Program at (805)346-8420.