GOLETA, CA, March 11, 2024 – The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce its new Community Resource Deputy (CRD) Connor Worden. With an impressive background and a passion for community involvement, the City is looking forward to the positive impact CRD Worden will make in Goleta.

Born and raised in Auburn, California, CRD Worden graduated from UC Santa Barbara and loved the area so much he always intended on coming back. He went on to attend the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate. Following law school, he served as a Judge Advocate in the Marine Corps. CRD Worden’s desire to be on the front end of community work led him to pursue and get hired as a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy in 2021. During the past three years, he has worked patrol in the City of Goleta which drew him to the CRD position.

CRD Worden said, “What I am most looking forward to in this new role is the prospect of immersing myself in the community. I want to foster relationships that will serve as the foundation for developing creative and lasting solutions to community issues.”

CRD Worden has a variety of interests outside of work. He enjoys hiking, cooking, playing rugby, and taking his dog to the beach.

You can meet CRD Worden at his first Coffee with a Cop on March 27 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Old Town Coffee (5877 Hollister Ave). Stay tuned for more details soon.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing Community Resource Deputy Ehren Rauch for his time, service, and dedication to Goleta the past two years. “I have truly enjoyed working first-hand with the citizens and businesses to address the unique and challenging issues that faced our community. Burglary prevention, e-bike safety, traffic education, and homeless outreach were just some of the items I was proud to be a part of in the Good Land,” said Deputy Rauch. “Goleta is my hometown, and it has been an honor to serve as your CRD.”

Senior Deputy Rauch is now on Special Duty as a Tactical Flight Officer/Crew Chief for the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit.

Please join us in wishing Senior Deputy Rauch and Community Resource Deputy Worden great success in their new assignments and thank them in advance for protecting and serving our community.